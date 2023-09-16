Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Given a C$16.50 Price Target by TD Securities Analysts

TD Securities set a C$16.50 price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
In other news, Director Neil Joseph Labatte bought 20,800 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.00 per share, with a total value of C$249,600.00. Insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.
About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
