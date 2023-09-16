Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $107.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $124.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.56.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPT

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

CPT opened at $102.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $97.74 and a 12 month high of $129.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 208.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 135.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.