Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN)

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 520 ($6.51) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get Wynnstay Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay Group Price Performance

Wynnstay Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of WYN opened at GBX 400 ($5.01) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 439.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 454.20. Wynnstay Group has a 12-month low of GBX 389.63 ($4.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 641 ($8.02). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The stock has a market cap of £91.52 million, a PE ratio of 655.74 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,786.89%.

About Wynnstay Group

(Get Free Report)

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.