Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN)

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 520 ($6.51) target price on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,786.89%.
Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.
