Canacol Energy Ltd Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Canacol Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

TSE:CNE opened at C$11.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$384.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.04. Canacol Energy has a 52 week low of C$8.75 and a 52 week high of C$12.55.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$1.04. Canacol Energy had a net margin of 58.07% and a return on equity of 72.75%. The company had revenue of C$104.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Canacol Energy will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.