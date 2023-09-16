Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.10

Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 163000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Canada One Mining Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11.
Canada One Mining Company Profile
Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral deposits in Canada. The company focuses on exploring for and discovery of battery metal deposit. It owns 100% interests in the Copper Dome project contiguous to the Copper Mountain Mine in British Columbia is the company's flagship project.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canada One Mining
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Canada One Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada One Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.