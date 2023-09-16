Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Position Reduced by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,342,246 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises approximately 5.0% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $100,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,412,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,874,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,289,000 after buying an additional 2,968,706 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 659.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,764,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,724,000 after buying an additional 1,532,166 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,226,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,219,000 after buying an additional 1,342,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 424.4% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 962,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,742,000 after buying an additional 778,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.7 %

CM stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,098,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average of $42.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $48.85.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.657 per share. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.03%.

CM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.