Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL) Short Interest Update

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Canna-Global Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CNGL stock remained flat at $10.81 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436. Canna-Global Acquisition has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $10.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canna-Global Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,988,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,942,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,994,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,394,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

