Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 137.5% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Canna-Global Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of Canna-Global Acquisition stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Canna-Global Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.
