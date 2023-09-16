Capital Market Strategies LLC Has $753,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Market Strategies LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after buying an additional 19,602,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,034.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,718,000 after buying an additional 11,078,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,901,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,408,836,000 after buying an additional 10,560,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $192.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.54 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

