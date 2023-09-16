Capital Market Strategies LLC Sells 131 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital Market Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.5% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $721,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $6,686,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $3,984,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $152.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.09 and a 200 day moving average of $147.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $268.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

