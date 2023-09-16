Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $149.80

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 149.80 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 165.20 ($2.07), with a volume of 509064 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($1.94).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capricorn Energy to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.75) to GBX 225 ($2.82) in a report on Monday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 235 ($2.94) to GBX 220 ($2.75) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 247.50 ($3.10).

The firm has a market cap of £248.83 million, a P/E ratio of -229.21, a P/E/G ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 9.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 177.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 203.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 56 ($0.70) per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 32.15%.

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

