Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Carbios SAS Stock Performance

Carbios SAS stock opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.92. Carbios SAS has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $44.49.

Carbios SAS Company Profile

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, researches and develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic additive for plastic applications and polylactic acid (PLA) packaging; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

