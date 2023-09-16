Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Carbios SAS Stock Performance
Carbios SAS stock opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.92. Carbios SAS has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $44.49.
Carbios SAS Company Profile
