Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Buys 61,726 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 812,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,726 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $23,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.84. 61,661,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,280,944. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $229.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.32.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.98.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

