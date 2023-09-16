Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $26.73 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,272 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.3% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $26,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 206,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after buying an additional 60,050 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 10,303 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 570,643 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,710,000 after buying an additional 39,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Loop Capital upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.34. The stock had a trading volume of 45,437,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,846,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.94. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $187.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 73.42%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.