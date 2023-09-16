Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Makes New $74.52 Million Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,211,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,521,000. Brookfield accounts for 3.7% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Brookfield at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $799,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $2,836,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $37,672,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $27,681,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $219,330,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of BN stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.02. 3,222,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 400.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.46. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $48.44.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.80%.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 311.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BN. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

