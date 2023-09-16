Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,727 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $27,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $19.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $851.68. 5,018,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,511,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $874.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $759.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

