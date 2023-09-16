Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,164,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,280 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for about 4.7% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $94,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Motco bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.0 %

CP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.88. 1,935,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,691. The stock has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1437 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 16.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

