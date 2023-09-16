Carla Vernon Purchases 50,000 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) CEO Carla Vernon bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $60,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,945,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,737.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Honest Trading Down 11.0 %
Shares of HNST stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $4.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $113.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.44.
Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $84.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.28 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.55%. Honest’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on HNST shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honest from $2.00 to $1.85 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Honest in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.
The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.
