Casey’s General Stores’ (CASY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $280.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $273.11.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $278.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.16 and its 200 day moving average is $232.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $197.22 and a one year high of $282.00.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.93%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2,318.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,796,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,538,000 after buying an additional 337,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

