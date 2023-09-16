Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $275.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $273.11.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $278.84 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $197.22 and a one year high of $282.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.16. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

