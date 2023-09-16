Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.40. 219,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 800,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Castor Maritime Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59.

Get Castor Maritime alerts:

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 47.36%. The company had revenue of $25.28 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Castor Maritime

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRM. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castor Maritime by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 328,142 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castor Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castor Maritime by 280.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 237,598 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castor Maritime by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 299,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castor Maritime by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 54,703 shares during the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dry Bulk Vessels, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker Vessels, and Containerships. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.