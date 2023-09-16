Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.40. 219,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 800,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
Castor Maritime Trading Up 1.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59.
Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 47.36%. The company had revenue of $25.28 million for the quarter.
About Castor Maritime
Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dry Bulk Vessels, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker Vessels, and Containerships. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.
