Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 470.8% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $279.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $142.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

