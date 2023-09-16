CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in CBRE Group by 78.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.14.

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE CBRE traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.42. 3,097,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,065. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $108,419.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,222.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock worth $376,671,359 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

