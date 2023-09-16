CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Short Interest Up 31.6% in August

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,042,200 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the August 15th total of 791,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 434.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CCL Industries

CCL Industries Price Performance

CCL Industries Company Profile

Shares of CCDBF opened at $42.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.41. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $50.87.

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, consumer printable media products, technology-driven label solutions, polymer banknote substrates, and specialty films. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.