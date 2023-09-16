CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Short Interest Up 31.6% in August

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,042,200 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the August 15th total of 791,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 434.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
CCL Industries Price Performance
CCL Industries Company Profile
CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, consumer printable media products, technology-driven label solutions, polymer banknote substrates, and specialty films. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.
