CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $30.35 million and $1.36 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00008406 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00021217 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00017957 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014714 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,570.74 or 1.00009362 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03793103 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,216,770.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

