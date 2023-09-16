Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 363,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,894 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLBT. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 159.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 3,021.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 523,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 507,190 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 20.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,240 shares in the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLBT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.15 to $6.75 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

NASDAQ:CLBT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 392,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,211. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $8.29.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.52 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 13.89% and a positive return on equity of 60.26%. Cellebrite DI’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

