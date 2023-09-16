Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 34,486 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Centre Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,486 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.0% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 43,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CVX opened at $166.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $310.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.46 and a one year high of $189.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.56 and its 200-day moving average is $160.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.