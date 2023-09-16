CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

CES Energy Solutions Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of CEU opened at C$3.85 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$2.07 and a 1-year high of C$4.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$955.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.51.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$515.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$507.70 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 22.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.5301915 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CEU shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.50.

Read Our Latest Report on CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.