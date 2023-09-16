CGN Advisors LLC Acquires 198 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,223,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $244,662,000 after purchasing an additional 68,237 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.48.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 4.7 %

LOW stock opened at $220.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.39. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.50 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

