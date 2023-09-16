CGN Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 67.8% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,460,000 after purchasing an additional 14,340 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,287,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $537,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $414,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $408.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $411.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.51. The company has a market cap of $327.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.