CGN Advisors LLC Buys 74 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after buying an additional 1,539,997 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520,573 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,477,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,395,000 after acquiring an additional 24,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,928,000 after acquiring an additional 107,837 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VB opened at $195.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.45. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

