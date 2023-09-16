CGN Advisors LLC Has $664,000 Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 938,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after buying an additional 50,693 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,458,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 809,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,502,000 after purchasing an additional 35,683 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 632,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 94,801 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 615,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after purchasing an additional 115,686 shares in the last quarter.

PSK stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $31.68 and a 1-year high of $37.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average is $33.37.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

