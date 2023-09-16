CGN Advisors LLC Has $901,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 234.6% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.88. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

