CGN Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $33.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $34.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.88.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

