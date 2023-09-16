CGN Advisors LLC Purchases 794 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 11,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 280,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 164.1% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,320,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,457,000 after buying an additional 1,442,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 317,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 16,931 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $36.41 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.91.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

