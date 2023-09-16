CGN Advisors LLC Purchases 94 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $152.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $268.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.56.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.