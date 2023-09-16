CGN Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 738.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

DUHP stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.72.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

