CGN Advisors LLC Sells 335 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

CGN Advisors LLC reduced its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Evergy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Evergy by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 93,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 28,867 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth about $52,350,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

EVRG opened at $54.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.08. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $68.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.47%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

