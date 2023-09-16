CGN Advisors LLC Sells 711 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CGN Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $851.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $874.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $759.33. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.14.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

