CGN Advisors LLC Sells 717 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CGN Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 115,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $482,000. Agilis Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Agilis Partners LLC now owns 72,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 145,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $81.79 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $94.53. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.54.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

