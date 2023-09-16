CGN Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLF. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $24,386,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,333,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,405,000 after purchasing an additional 386,693 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,100,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,435,000 after buying an additional 280,276 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,741,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,232,000.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SMLF opened at $53.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.32. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $43.93 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

