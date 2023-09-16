CGN Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CGN Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,579 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth $32,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,949,837 shares of company stock valued at $482,142,887. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $113.91 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $312.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.29 and its 200 day moving average is $105.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. Oracle’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

