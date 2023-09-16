Chariot (LON:CHAR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.40

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.40 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16), with a volume of 3851457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.80 ($0.16).

Chariot Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £140.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -655.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Chariot Company Profile

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

Further Reading

