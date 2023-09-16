Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $482.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $477.00 to $482.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Charter Communications from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $499.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $447.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $412.60 and its 200 day moving average is $368.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $452.42. The stock has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 31.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,984,000 after purchasing an additional 617,287 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,163,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,854,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,812,000 after buying an additional 354,807 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

