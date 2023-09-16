Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Decreased by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.9% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $166.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.15. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.46 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.28.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

