China Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of China Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
China Life Insurance Trading Down 0.6 %
OTCMKTS:CILJF opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. China Life Insurance has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68.
About China Life Insurance
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Life Insurance
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Reasons Price Weakness Is a Buying Opportunity For Lennar
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Name A Better Trio Than These Underrated High Potential Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.