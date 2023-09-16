China Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of China Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

China Life Insurance Trading Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:CILJF opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. China Life Insurance has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/female/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

