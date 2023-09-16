China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,845,400 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the August 15th total of 16,638,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Power International Development Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPWIF opened at C$0.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.40. China Power International Development has a one year low of C$0.36 and a one year high of C$0.40.

About China Power International Development

China Power International Development Limited, an investment holding company, develops, constructs, owns, operates, and manages power plants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Thermal Power Electricity, Hydropower Electricity, Wind Power, and Photovoltaic Power Electricity segments.

