Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CDTX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.27. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 67.95%. The company had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cidara Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stein bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 331,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cidara Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 23.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,549,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 292,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 220,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 68,043 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 724.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 606,201 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

