Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $580.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $523.00.

CTAS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus raised their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup downgraded Cintas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $528.07.

Cintas Stock Down 1.6 %

Cintas stock opened at $515.08 on Tuesday. Cintas has a twelve month low of $370.93 and a twelve month high of $524.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $498.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $982,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 10.3% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cintas by 39.5% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $18,922,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

