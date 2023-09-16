Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Trimmed by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,024 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at $21,065,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,438 shares of company stock worth $2,948,779. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $56.04 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.08. The firm has a market cap of $227.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

